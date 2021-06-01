SIG (LON:SHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.95

SIG plc (LON:SHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.95 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62.95 ($0.82), with a volume of 624779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 38 ($0.50).

The company has a market capitalization of £744.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.62.

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of SIG stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

About SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

