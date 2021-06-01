SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $536.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.87.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.59% and a return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

