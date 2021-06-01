Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

