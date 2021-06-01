Sigma Planning Corp Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 372.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78.

