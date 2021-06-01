Sigma Planning Corp Invests $233,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

