Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $211,000 Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $2,060,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.18.

Shares of FND stock opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.