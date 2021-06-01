Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,334 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,747,151.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

ABC opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.39.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.