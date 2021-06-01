Sigma Planning Corp Sells 289 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 39,011 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $59.53.

