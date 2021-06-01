Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LTC Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in LTC Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NYSE:LTC opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

