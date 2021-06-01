Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,559,800 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the April 29th total of 2,416,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 265.7 days.
OTCMKTS:SINGF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.43.
About Singapore Airlines
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.