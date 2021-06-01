Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,559,800 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the April 29th total of 2,416,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 265.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SINGF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

