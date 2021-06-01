Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIXGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIXGF opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. Sixt has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average is $118.82.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.