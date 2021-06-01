Skycoin Market Cap Tops $29.39 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00004046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $29.39 million and $550,222.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.00296917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00189150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.36 or 0.00994935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00031441 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

