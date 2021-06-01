SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.31 price target on the stock.

Shares of SLGWF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

