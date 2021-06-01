SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.31 price target on the stock.
Shares of SLGWF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.58.
About SLANG Worldwide
