Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.85

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 91357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOT.UN shares. TD Securities cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of C$327.98 million and a PE ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

