SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $13.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.06.

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,991,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 391,389 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,377,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SM stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 6.15. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

