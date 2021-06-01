Smartsheet (SMAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Smartsheet to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE:SMAR opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.