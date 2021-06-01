SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $11.63 on Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $11.63 or 0.00030885 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $170,443.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00306537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00191904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00975810 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,618 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

