Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,998 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFBC opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $114.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

