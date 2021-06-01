Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $222.15 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,433 shares of company stock worth $61,964,251. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

