Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $302,000 Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 68.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,785,000 after acquiring an additional 272,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 945.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 514,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 191,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,916,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $79.31.

