Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $846,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 737,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 14.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.