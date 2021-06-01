Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 566.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after buying an additional 287,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after buying an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,609,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,566,000 after buying an additional 127,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after buying an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $602.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.20. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.43 and a 1-year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

