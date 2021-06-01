Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 295.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $283.53 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,536 shares of company stock valued at $24,460,540 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.