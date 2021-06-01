Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $327,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

FJAN stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.