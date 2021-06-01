Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SDE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.64.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.83. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.18.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

