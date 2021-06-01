Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00. The stock traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.08, with a volume of 112830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.91.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

