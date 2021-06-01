SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,164,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,900,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 301,642 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 99,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 67,560 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 175,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 45,368 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

