SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.35. The company had a trading volume of 178,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average of $141.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.