Spectre.ai Dividend Token Market Capitalization Hits $9.56 Million (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the US dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00084941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00019510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.15 or 0.01023781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.68 or 0.09617891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00091833 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Coin Profile

SXDT is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

