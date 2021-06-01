Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.48. 1,506,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,662. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.07, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

