Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.21

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 4182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 168.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

