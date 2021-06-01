SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.94. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

