Stably USD (USDS) Market Cap Reaches $529,279.80

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $529,279.80 and approximately $211.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00003029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 70,072,814.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00116881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00082209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.00 or 0.01011422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.70 or 0.09774397 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

USDS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,453,165 coins and its circulating supply is 485,534 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

