Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.50

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.50 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 502.40 ($6.56), with a volume of 5441938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507.80 ($6.63).

STAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 512.55 ($6.70).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 502.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 482.87. The company has a market cap of £15.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

