Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.50

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.50 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 502.40 ($6.56), with a volume of 5441938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507.80 ($6.63).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 512.55 ($6.70).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £15.67 billion and a PE ratio of 26.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 502.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 482.87.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.