Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.50

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.50 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 502.40 ($6.56), with a volume of 5441938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507.80 ($6.63).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 512.55 ($6.70).
The company has a market capitalization of £15.67 billion and a PE ratio of 26.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 502.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 482.87.
About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
