Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $216.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

