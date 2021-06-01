State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $22,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 46.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 203.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 33,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.