State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $23,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zillow Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 452.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total value of $1,150,969.84. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 512,200 shares of company stock worth $72,329,947. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 733.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.80.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several research firms have commented on Z. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.