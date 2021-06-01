State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.32 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Amcor worth $20,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

