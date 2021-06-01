State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.38 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $21,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of GPC opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $82.06 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

