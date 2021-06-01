State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $22.71 Million Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 559,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $22,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WORK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

