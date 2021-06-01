State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $20,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

