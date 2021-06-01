State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,560 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Sun Communities worth $21,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.65 and a 12-month high of $169.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.09.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

