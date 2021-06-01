State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,970 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of IDEX worth $22,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $222.66 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $145.85 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

