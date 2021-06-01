State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,640 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Akamai Technologies worth $23,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

