State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,140 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $21,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

NYSE CTLT opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

