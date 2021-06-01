State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $19,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,430 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.