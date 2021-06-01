State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $20,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $130.09.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.