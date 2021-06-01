State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 18,437 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.29% of IDEX worth $46,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in IDEX by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

NYSE IEX opened at $222.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $145.85 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.71 and its 200-day moving average is $204.24.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.