State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $47.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.20% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $47,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

